Tips from a DC-area delivery driver this holiday season: ‘Porch lights are important’

An estimated 2.2 billion packages will be shipped this holiday season, according to ShipMatrix Inc. But it’s not Saint Nick making the trip — the average delivery driver’s workload will double or even triple during the holiday season.

‘Tis the season — for package deliveries!

As a consumer, there are steps you can take to ensure your delivery makes it to you on time and in one piece.

Lala Garner is a delivery driver in the D.C. area. She says leaving the porch lights on before you go to work in the morning can make a huge difference.

“It gets dark very early, around about 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., and I circle blocks five and six times because I really can’t see the house numbers,” Garner said. “[It’s important] not only for our safety but the safety of our customers. Because sometimes when they come out and grab their packages — there might be people hiding, watching, following me around. You never know who’s out here.”

For apartment dwellers, Garner says she loves to see holiday decorations, but just make sure those lights and garland don’t cover your apartment door number.

If you’re worried about thieves — she recommends utilizing delivery notes and instructing your driver where to leave the package.

“There are a lot of people lingering around these apartments. So, lockers are good. The leasing office is perfect. But if you would like it at your apartment door, I always knock or ring your doorbell so you’ll be able to come out,” Garner said.

And for all the pet parents out there, Garner says it’s safest to keep pets away from the door when answering for drivers.

As they deliver anywhere from 200-500 packages per day at this time of year, Garner says a simple “thank you” to your driver can go a long way.

“I’m out here until 1:30 (a.m.), sometimes 2 a.m. And everybody’s not kind. Be very kind to your delivery driver, because we go through a lot on the road all day,” Garner said.

