Newell Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $218 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.26 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.09 billion.

