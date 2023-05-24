Photronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $39.9 million in its…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $39.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $229.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $224 million to $234 million for the fiscal third quarter.

