Clorox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $211 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share.

