RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Consumer News » US economy shrank by…

US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.

The steady spending suggested that the economy could keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight the inflation surge. The first quarter’s growth was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and by a sharp drop in exports.

The Commerce Department’s estimate Thursday of the first quarter’s gross domestic product — the nation’s total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. And for 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.

The economy is facing pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up