RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Consumer News » CEO of cruise line…

CEO of cruise line operator Carnival to step down in August

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. said Tuesday that CEO Arnold Donald will step down on Aug. 1 and be replaced by the cruise line company’s chief operations officer.

Donald has led Miami-based Carnival since 2013, when he succeeded founder Mickey Arison, and is among a relatively small number of Black CEOs at major U.S. corporations. The company said Donald, 67, will become vice chairman of the board.

Under Donald’s watch, the company hit record profits before the pandemic. Last fall, he described running the company after revenue fell to essentially zero.

The new CEO will be Josh Weinstein, 48, a 20-year company executive. He will take the helm as the cruise industry tries to recover from the pandemic, which caused ships to be mothballed and cut off revenue for the companies. Carnival expects each of its nine top cruise brands to return their full fleets to sailing by the end of the year.

Weinstein oversees much of Carnival’s business, including its global maritime, audit and information-technology operations. Before that, he spent 10 years as the company’s treasurer.

Shares of Carnival fell nearly 6% in midday trading.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up