CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Consumer News » Walmart picks DC for…

Walmart picks DC for in-home delivery

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A Wal-Mart employee makes an in-home delivery, a new service that the company is bringing to seven cities, including D.C. (Courtesy Walmart)

Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level, and D.C. is one of seven cities where the retailer is testing in-home delivery — as in, literally delivered inside of customers’ homes.

The D.C. service launched Friday, and comes with a 30-day free trial.

Customers schedule installation of a smart lock for a door or garage. The lock is about $50, but installation is free.

Delivery drivers can also access a homeowner’s existing front or garage door keypad at no cost. The 30-day free trial covers all orders over $35.

After the free trial, unlimited in-home delivery is $19.95 a month.

Walmart says deliveries are handled by specially trained, tenured Walmart employees who will wear a camera on their vest to record the delivery in real time and which customers can watch on their phones. The code for the locks changes with each delivery.

In addition to groceries, the in-home delivery includes household items and general merchandise available through the Walmart app.

Returns are also free, and do not require a trip to a Walmart store. Customers can leave items to be returned in their home for pickup through the same process.

Walmart has grown to become the largest grocery seller in the U.S.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up