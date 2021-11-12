Walmart picks DC for in-home delivery

Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level, and D.C. is one of seven cities where the retailer is testing in-home delivery -- as in, literally delivered inside customers’ homes.

Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level, and D.C. is one of seven cities where the retailer is testing in-home delivery — as in, literally delivered inside of customers’ homes.

The D.C. service launched Friday, and comes with a 30-day free trial.

Customers schedule installation of a smart lock for a door or garage. The lock is about $50, but installation is free.

Delivery drivers can also access a homeowner’s existing front or garage door keypad at no cost. The 30-day free trial covers all orders over $35.

After the free trial, unlimited in-home delivery is $19.95 a month.

Walmart says deliveries are handled by specially trained, tenured Walmart employees who will wear a camera on their vest to record the delivery in real time and which customers can watch on their phones. The code for the locks changes with each delivery.

In addition to groceries, the in-home delivery includes household items and general merchandise available through the Walmart app.

Returns are also free, and do not require a trip to a Walmart store. Customers can leave items to be returned in their home for pickup through the same process.

Walmart has grown to become the largest grocery seller in the U.S.