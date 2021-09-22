Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Consumer News » Ford invests in electric…

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.

Ford says in a statement that Redwood can recover 95% of precious metals in EV batteries such as nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper, all of which could run short as the world shifts from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

The automaker says locally produced anode and cathode materials can drive down battery costs, increase materials supply and cut reliance on imported materials.

Ford already has announced plans to build two North American battery factories with Korean partner SK Innovation starting around 2025. Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Both companies plan to collaborate on ways to collect and disassemble used batteries from Ford EVs, as well as ways to recycle and remanufacture them.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up