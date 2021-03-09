CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Del Taco, NVIDIA rise; Stitch Fix, Acadia fall

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up 16 cents to $11.12.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $20.76 to $25.02.

The Food and Drug Administration questioned the biotechnology company’s application to expand the use of a psychosis drug.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $19.29 to $49.23.

Investors were disappointed by the fashion subscription service’s revenue forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.86 to $71.82.

The sporting goods retailer’s profit forecast for the year disappointed investors.

NVIDIA Corp., up $37.24 to $500.81.

The chipmaker gained ground as technology stocks rebounded from a slump.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 49 cents to $19.99.

The gold producer’s stock jumped along with the price of gold.

Assurant Inc., up $1.12 to $134.92.

The risk management and insurance company is selling a unit to CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 billion in cash.

The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc., up $2.39 to $82.58.

The children’s clothing chain reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

