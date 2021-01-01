Questions surround start of plastic bag ban in Delaware

A Delaware law that takes effect Jan. 1 prohibits grocery stores and many other retailers from providing “single-use” plastic bags at the point of sale.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans can look ahead to the New Year with one less thing to worry about. No longer will shoppers have to wrestle with that age-old question: paper or plastic?

A law that takes effect Jan. 1 prohibits grocery stores and many other retailers from providing “single-use” plastic bags at the point of sale.

Customers will be forced to rely on paper bags, pay at the checkout for thicker, “reusable” plastic bags, or bring their own bags with them.

The new new law is aimed at reducing plastic pollution along roads and waterways but it’s unclear how effective it will be.

