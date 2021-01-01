CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Consumer News » Questions surround start of…

Questions surround start of plastic bag ban in Delaware

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans can look ahead to the New Year with one less thing to worry about. No longer will shoppers have to wrestle with that age-old question: paper or plastic?

A law that takes effect Jan. 1 prohibits grocery stores and many other retailers from providing “single-use” plastic bags at the point of sale.

Customers will be forced to rely on paper bags, pay at the checkout for thicker, “reusable” plastic bags, or bring their own bags with them.

The new new law is aimed at reducing plastic pollution along roads and waterways but it’s unclear how effective it will be.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Local News

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up