County council approves plan to build hotel in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A county council in Delaware has approved a plan to build a 125-room hotel on vacant land.

The brand of the four-story hotel was not revealed when the New Castle County Council approved the plan Tuesday night.

The Delaware News Journal reports the developer will be Pennsylvania-based Titan Hospitality Group.

The company’s president says they estimate the hotel in New Castle will open in 2025.

Similar to the rest of Delaware, New Castle County has experienced a dip in hotel occupancy rates.

