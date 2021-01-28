CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
County council approves plan to build hotel in Delaware

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 8:26 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A county council in Delaware has approved a plan to build a 125-room hotel on vacant land.

The brand of the four-story hotel was not revealed when the New Castle County Council approved the plan Tuesday night.

The Delaware News Journal reports the developer will be Pennsylvania-based Titan Hospitality Group.

The company’s president says they estimate the hotel in New Castle will open in 2025.

Similar to the rest of Delaware, New Castle County has experienced a dip in hotel occupancy rates.

