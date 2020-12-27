Tips to make sure your holiday gift return process goes smoothly

If you happened to get a holiday gift recently that you don't love, it would be smart to have all your receipts and return policies in mind before you venture out to get a refund or exchange.

In the best of times, no one likes standing in line in order to return an item at a store like Target or Walmart. But in a pandemic, most people are looking to limit their time spent around other people.

Due to the pandemic, many retailers are being more accepting with their return policies. For example, since many fitting rooms are closed, stores will often allow you to return an item even after you've worn it a couple times.

One D.C.-area Better Business Bureau reminded consumers that unless items are defective or misrepresented, stores are not required to accept returns at all, but most do it anyway.

The organization offered the following tips: