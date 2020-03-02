‘I’d like to speak to the manager’: How to complain effectively

A lot of buyers often don't speak up when they purchase products or services that don't live up to their expectation, according to Checkbook.org. Here are some tips on how to effectively address a redress.

Here are some tips on how to effectively address a redress.

Consumers stay silent because they think it’s too much trouble and it won’t help, or because they want to avoid a confrontation. But don’t let all that stop you from getting your money’s worth.

“You can get results,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor for Checkbook.org.

When you present your complaint to the merchant, state the facts as you view them, why you believe you’re entitled to redress, and how the company can address it. And be reasonable on how you want to compensated.

Moreover, be firm in a non-threatening manner. Something that could have been a calm and quick resolution could escalate into a feud if tempers are lost.

Even if you think you were intentionally cheated, “don’t utter words like ‘crook,’ ‘criminal,’ ‘incompetent’ … or worse. Harsh words rarely get positive results,” the group said.

Speak to the manager

The first thing to do is to let the company’s manager or owner know that you are dissatisfied.

Your concern might not reach the corporate ladder, even if the company’s employees know that you are not happy.

If you’re dealing with a large company, call to get the email address or phone number of the CEO or president.

The head of the company may not handle your request personally, but employees are more likely to respond to requests that come from the top.

Contact the manufacturer

Even if your complaint is about a product that you bought or was installed and not due to a manufacturing defect, you can contact the manufacturer. The company may want to settle your claim rather than risk your ill will, Washington Consumer’s Checkbook said.

Take it to social media

Post your complaint and desired result to Facebook or Twitter and tag the company, the group suggested.

“One option is to complain online and tag that business in your post,” Brasler said.

This forces the company to decide if it wants to attract good or bad publicity.

Many companies have someone monitoring social media accounts and are quick to respond to customers.

“Because they want other potential customers, or other customers to see, ‘Oh, we were really quick to respond to this and make things right!'” Brasler said.

Escalate

If previous steps do not get results, ask that your case gets “escalated” to the next manager and be prepared to go through layers of staff.

Be ready to diligently follow up. And be patient, as it could take time for your request to get resolved.

Other options

Consumers have other options if the merchant is unresponsive or not helpful about a complaint.

If you used a credit card to pay, under the Fair Credit Billing Act and many policies of credit card issuers, you can withhold payment if you believe you were sold a defective product or service.

If after you’ve tried to resolve the matter with the merchant to no avail, you can ask your credit card company to dispute a charge, even after you’ve paid the bill.

Another option is to file a complaint with your local government consumer agency.

Below are some area consumer agencies:

These government consumer agencies may do more than take or resolve your complaints. They may perform inspections, gather evidence, do further research, even get merchants to change business policies or impose fines on them.

You can also alert the Better Business Bureau or local news outlets.

And lastly, you can sue the merchant in small claims court.

Consumers’ Checkbook/Center for the Study of Services is an independent, nonprofit consumer organization founded in 1974. It has been an innovator in providing information to help consumers make smarter choices for more than 40 years.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

