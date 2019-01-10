10 expenses destroying your budget

Making a spending plan can help you identify budgetary leaks and make room for worthwhile splurges. Get details on which expenses you should be cutting from your budget.

Building a budget doesn’t require saying goodbye to every small luxury and tiny treat.

Instead, making a spending plan can help you identify budgetary leaks and make room for worthwhile splurges.

Read on for details on which expenses you should be cutting from your budget, with advice from U.S. News My Money bloggers and other experts.

Credit card interest payments If you’re not paying off your credit card balance each month, you’re overpaying for the purchases you charge on your cards. Make a plan to start paying down credit card debt using the avalanche method, snowball method or whatever works best for you. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Kwun Kau Tam)

Dodge these regular expenses.

While some of these expenses are small, they add up over time and put unnecessary pressure on your budget:

— Credit card interest payments

— Your cable bill

— Unneeded insurance

— Pricey gym memberships and exercise classes

— Costly gifts

— Cigarettes and e-cigarettes

— Your pricey cellphone plan

— Takeout and delivery meals

— Bloated financial commissions

— Full-priced items

Trim these costs to get the most out of your budget.

