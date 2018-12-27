The span between Christmas and New Year's Day (and even into January) is a great time to shop. Here are the best deals, discounts and price cuts offered in the remaining days of 2018.

Maybe the gifts you were hoping to receive weren’t under the tree this year. Or perhaps, after weeks of shopping for others, you’re looking forward to shopping for yourself.

Luckily, the span between Christmas and New Year’s Day (and even into January) is a great time to shop. Retailers run specials to entice those already in stores returning gifts and clear unsold Christmas decor off the shelves.

Here are the best deals, discounts and price cuts offered in the remaining days of 2018.

Big Lots The biggest perk of the Big Lots end-of-year sale is that it’s not item-specific. Through New Year’s Eve, check the site for the discount codes to get $10 off orders of $50 or more, $20 off orders of $100 or more, $40 off orders of $200 or more and $100 off orders of $500 or more. Plus, during the sale, you’ll find clearance toys and Christmas items up to 50 percent off. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

Best Holiday Sales to Shop Besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday

20 Financial New Year’s Resolutions for 2019

50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

Best Post-Christmas and New Year’s Sales for 2018 originally appeared on usnews.com