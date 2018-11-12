What are the differences between happy and unhappy retirees?

Financial advisors say happily retired clients are financially stable and have properly thought out and planned their retirement. Here's what differentiates the happiest retirees.

Some retirees are happy, while others are downright miserable. According to financial planners, what separates the happy retirees from the unhappy ones comes down to getting a few things right in pre-retirement planning. Financial advisors say happily retired clients are financially stable and have properly thought out and planned their retirement. Here’s what differentiates the happiest retirees.

The freedom of being debt-free. Retirees without any debt have more flexibility to spend money on their current lifestyle and less stress about making ends meet. “One of the biggest things that differentiates the people who are happy or unhappy is, ‘Did they pay off their mortgage?'” says Paul T. Murray, principal at Wealth & Advisory Associates in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. “Paying off your mortgage is critical.” The weight of the home mortgage and other debt weighs on people mentally, and forces some into part-time jobs they may not want.

