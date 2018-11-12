202.5
Home » Consumer News » What are the differences…

What are the differences between happy and unhappy retirees?

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews November 12, 2018 8:25 am 11/12/2018 08:25am
Share

Some retirees are happy, while others are downright miserable. According to financial planners, what separates the happy retirees from the unhappy ones comes down to getting a few things right in pre-retirement planning. Financial advisors say happily retired clients are financially stable and have properly thought out and planned their retirement. Here’s what differentiates the happiest retirees.

[See: 8 Things That Matter More Than Money for a Happy Retirement.]

More from U.S. News

Social Security Changes Coming in 2019

The Best Places to Retire in 2019

How to Use Retirement Accounts to Reduce Your 2018 Tax Bill

Retired and Loving It? The Differences Between Happy and Unhappy Retirees originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News financial security Latest News Life & Style Living News retirees retirement
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Redskins beat Bucs 16-3
Election Day
November Entertainment Guide
Today in History: Nov. 12
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide