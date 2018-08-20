202
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 4:55 pm 08/20/2018 04:55pm
U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Monday as retailers and other consumer-focused companies posted solid gains. Industrial stocks also rose, led by airlines. Energy companies rose along with the price of U.S. crude oil. Technology stocks lagged the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,857.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,758.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,821.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,698.69.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 183.44 points, or 6.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,039.47 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 917.61 points, or 13.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 163.18 points, or 10.6 percent.

