2020 Senate elections FAQ: Handful of contests could decide it all

North Carolina

The race between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is the most expensive in the country, largely because this single race could ultimately determine whether Republicans retain power in the Senate or lose it to the Democrats. Including spending from outside groups, more than $200 million has been spent on advertising alone, making it the most expensive Senate contest in U.S. history.

Current polls show Cunningham with a slight lead, though he’s had to deal with recent media coverage related to allegations of an extramarital affair. Tillis was kept off the campaign trail for about 10 days, after announcing Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine

Longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins is in the toughest fight of her political career against Democratic state House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Democrats are reminding voters that Collins voted for Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. Collins is trying to walk a political tightrope and has said she will not vote for Barrett if the Senate floor vote takes place before Election Day, because she believes the presidential election should be decided first.

Colorado

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner has some of the challenges that Collins has. His state is split between heavily Republican rural areas and sprawling urban areas trending for Democrats, like those around Denver.

Unlike Collins, he has committed to voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Gardner is running against former Gov. John Hickenlooper. The latest polls show Hickenlooper with a widening lead over Gardner. Polls there also show Joe Biden with a significant lead over President Trump.

Alabama

Sen. Doug Jones has widely been considered the most vulnerable Democrat. He faces an uphill battle in the red state, running against Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn. Democrats had a surprise pickup with Jones in a 2017 special election, as he defeated controversial judge Roy Moore. If Jones loses, Democrats will need a net gain of four or five seats to get control of the Senate.

Arizona

Republican Sen. Martha McSally has been a vocal supporter of President Trump. But she’s recently been trying to put some distance between herself and the White House, with the president’s polling numbers dropping in Arizona. During a debate with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, she recently declined to give an answer when asked if she’s proud of her support for Trump.

Polls have consistently shown Kelly leading in the race for the Senate seat, which is a special election, to complete the final two years of the term of the late Sen. John McCain. Kelly is a former NASA astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.