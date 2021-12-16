CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Congress News » AP sources: Senate Dems’…

AP sources: Senate Dems’ immigration bid suffers key setback

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian has said a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill, people informed of the decision said Thursday, dealing another blow to a long-time priority of the party and migrant advocates.

The ruling by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will have to drop the proposal from their 10-year, $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by President Joe Biden.

The people informed of MacDonough’s decision were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Congress News | Government News

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up