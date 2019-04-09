WATCH: Barr testifying before Congress

Watch a livestream as U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies Tuesday morning in front of Congress, for the first time since taking office.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General William Barr is set to testify Tuesday in front of Congress.

The intended topic of discussion is the Justice Department’s budget, but Barr is expected to face questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Watch a livestream of the testimony below.

Click here to listen to a livestream of the testimony.

