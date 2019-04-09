202
Home » Congress News » WATCH: Barr testifying before Congress

WATCH: Barr testifying before Congress

By Ginger Whitaker April 9, 2019 9:22 am 04/09/2019 09:22am
Share

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General William Barr is set to testify Tuesday in front of Congress.

The intended topic of discussion is the Justice Department’s budget, but Barr is expected to face questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Watch a livestream of the testimony below.

Click here to listen to a livestream of the testimony.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Barr livestream Barr testimony Congress livestream Congress News Government News mueller report National News Robert Mueller Washington, DC News White House William Barr
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!