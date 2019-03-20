202
Home » Congress News » Congress job approval ratings…

Congress job approval ratings are the highest in 2 years

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop March 20, 2019 4:05 am 03/20/2019 04:05am
2 Shares

Congress generally doesn’t fare well when it comes to job approval ratings, but a new poll gives lawmakers their highest mark in two years.

Keep in mind, the Gallup Poll found that the job approval rating is only 26 percent. That’s still an improvement — much better than the low of just 13 percent in November of 2017.

The findings come from a survey released this week.

The 26 percent approval rating is the highest Congress has had since 2017, soon after Donald Trump entered the White House and Republicans controlled the House and Senate.

Twenty six percent of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, the highest in over two years. (Courtesy Gallup)

Right now, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to approve of the work Congress is doing, by a margin of 30 percent to 18 percent. That’s not surprising, since Democrats were out of power for many years until they retook the House January.

Results are based on telephone interviews conducted between March 1 and 10, 2019, according to the poll. A random sample of 1,039 adults was collected from all over the 50 states and D.C. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percent.

The latest survey results are roughly in line with historical trends. Gallup said Congress has generally averaged about a 30 percent approval rating since 1974. The highest rating for Congress — by far — was right after the terror attacks of 9/11, when the approval rating soared to 84 percent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
approval rating congress Congress News Gallup poll Government News Latest News mitchell miller National News US Politics News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!