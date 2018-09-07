202
Home » Congress News » WATCH: Day 4 of…

WATCH: Day 4 of Kavanaugh hearings

By Ginger Whitaker September 7, 2018 8:55 am 09/07/2018 08:55am
Share
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh readies his papers before he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a fourth day of hearings Friday, with Republicans hoping to confirm the judge in time for the new term.

Friday’s hearing is set to include several witnesses, both for and against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Watch a livestream of the Friday hearing below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Brett Kavanaugh Government News National News senate supreme court Supreme Court News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500