WATCH: Day 4 of Kavanaugh hearings

Watch a livestream of Friday's confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a fourth day of hearings Friday, with Republicans hoping to confirm the judge in time for the new term.

Friday’s hearing is set to include several witnesses, both for and against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Watch a livestream of the Friday hearing below.



