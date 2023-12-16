Alexandria-based church hosts ‘Reindeer Run’ to help families in need with Christmas shopping

A church in Alexandria, Virginia, helped make a better Christmas for around a dozen families Saturday, hosting a shopping spree for kids in need.

At 6 a.m., well before the Target on Richmond Highway opened to the public, participants in Alfred Street Baptist Church’s annual Reindeer Run got to tear through the aisles for toys. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert “They always go to the toy section, grab whatever they want,” said Rev. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Along with their parents, kids were paired up with volunteers from the church who helped them pick the very best toys. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert In total, more than 30 kids participated in this year’s Reindeer Run. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A church in Alexandria, Virginia, helped make a better Christmas for a dozen or so families Saturday, hosting a shopping spree for kids in need.

At 6 a.m., well before the Target on Richmond Highway opened to the public, Lamonya Hudson and her two kids got to tear through the aisles, picking out toys.

“Seeing all the different toys and being able to just pick whatever they want … that was something that they never had before,” Hudson told WTOP.

Hers was one of many families that participated in the Alfred Street Baptist Church’s Reindeer Run.

Her eldest son, 3 year-old Messiah, told WTOP he got a Lightning McQueen car and racetrack. His favorite thing to do with toy cars is make them ”flip.”

“We try to bring together families that may have had a rough year, and bring their children out here to Target, give them a cart, give them five minutes to run through the store — they always go to the toy section, grab whatever they want,” said Rev. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church, with a smile on his face.

Along with their parents, kids were paired up with volunteers from the church who helped them pick the very best toys. They told WTOP they’re big fans of Paw Patrol, Cocomelon and, of course, Barbie.

“(It fills) your heart with so much warmth and love, just to see the little faces and the smiles,” said Stacey Mosley, a volunteer with the Reindeer Run.

“It’s been really fun, really wonderful,” said Joyvell Henry, another volunteer. “Just giving toys to kids who probably didn’t think they were going to get anything this year.”

In total, more than 30 kids participated in this year’s Reindeer Run.