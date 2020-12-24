While many were worried that Christmas would be among the many things changed by 2020 and the pandemic, WTOP’s Michelle Murillo interviewed a healthy Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole, where things are right on schedule.

Yes, it’s Christmas Eve, and that means Santa is taking to the skies. Many are worried that in 2020, with the pandemic and all, Christmas has had to change

But in an interview direct from the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus assured WTOP that they’re healthy, and that things are right on schedule.

“Santa is doing fine. So is Mrs. Claus. Not to worry. We’re magical, and nothing is going to stop Santa, and nothing is going to stop Christmas,” said Santa.

But 2020 did change some things. Sitting on Santa’s lap was not an option for most children because of social-distancing guidelines.

“I was a little concerned how Santa was going to meet the children and do the things he needed to do, but Santa always finds a way. You cannot stop the magic,” Santa said.

This year, that magic came in the form of the North Pole getting better at conference calls.

“We’ve had so much help from the elves teaching us this technology. Its called a Zoom. So, we just zoom in home and zoom out,” said Mrs. Claus.

In addition to doing Zoom calls with children before Christmas to see what the kids want, Santa is also being asked to do gratitude visits with some children after Christmas, so they can thank him for their presents, and show them off to the Jolly Old Elf.

Click here to set up a Gratitude Visit.