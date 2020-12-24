HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Christmas News » 'You cannot stop the…

‘You cannot stop the magic’: WTOP talks with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Michelle Murillo

December 24, 2020, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Yes, it’s Christmas Eve, and that means Santa is taking to the skies. Many are worried that in 2020, with the pandemic and all, Christmas has had to change

But in an interview direct from the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus assured WTOP that they’re healthy, and that things are right on schedule.

“Santa is doing fine. So is Mrs. Claus. Not to worry. We’re magical, and nothing is going to stop Santa, and nothing is going to stop Christmas,” said Santa.

But 2020 did change some things. Sitting on Santa’s lap was not an option for most children because of social-distancing guidelines.

“I was a little concerned how Santa was going to meet the children and do the things he needed to do, but Santa always finds a way. You cannot stop the magic,” Santa said.

This year, that magic came in the form of the North Pole getting better at conference calls.

“We’ve had so much help from the elves teaching us this technology. Its called a Zoom. So, we just zoom in home and zoom out,” said Mrs. Claus.

In addition to doing Zoom calls with children before Christmas to see what the kids want, Santa is also being asked to do gratitude visits with some children after Christmas, so they can thank him for their presents, and show them off to the Jolly Old Elf.

Click here to set up a Gratitude Visit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Christmas News | Holiday News | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up