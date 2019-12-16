Fantastic experience gifts to give

Here are 12 ideas for experience Christmas gifts you can give to a loved one this season without breaking the bank.

Holiday gifts can often turn into unwanted items stuffed into a closet.

Because of that, many people choose to give experience gifts, which are items that take up little or no space because they’re meant to provide an experience or activity. Experience gifts are often a good option because they don’t take up physical space and are easier to share or trade with friends. They don’t have to be incredibly expensive, either.

Here are 12 ideas for experience gifts you can give to a loved one this holiday season without breaking the bank.

— A babysitting coupon.

— A bag of good coffee and gift certificate.

— A gift certificate to a restaurant.

— Tickets to a brewery tour or pub crawl.

— Movie tickets.

— Tickets to an ice cream parlor.

— Sports tickets.

— Tickets to an escape room.

— Theater tickets.

— Tickets for a wine tasting.

— Theme park tickets.

— A massage.

Read on for more information about the best experience gifts to consider giving.

[See: 20 Financial New Year’s Resolutions for 2020]

A Babysitting Coupon

This is a wonderful gift for parents of infants, toddlers or young children who rarely find time for themselves. Give them an envelope with a nice handmade certificate or two for an afternoon and evening of babysitting, giving them plenty of time to have a date for themselves or a day to lounge around the house together without worrying about the kids.

A Bag of Good Coffee and Gift Certificate

The chance to try a new coffee brand is always a wonderful gift for a coffee lover. A bag of coffee from a local coffee roaster along with a gift card for that coffee shop is going to be a well-enjoyed gift by almost anyone who loves coffee. A tip: Only get whole bean coffee if you’re sure the recipient has his or her own grinder.

A Gift Certificate to a Restaurant

Funding your gift certificate with enough value for two people to have a nice dinner, drinks and dessert is a wonderful option as it covers most of the cost of a date night for a couple in one swoop. Choose an unusual restaurant in the area that you think they might like, so it’s a new experience for the lucky recipients.

[Read: Make the 2020s Your Best Financial Decade]

Tickets to a Brewery Tour or Pub Crawl

A beer-themed present is a great gift for any craft beer lover in your life. Many local breweries offer tours, and if you’re in a larger city, many brewpubs offer pub crawls or beer tours where someone takes you to three or four participating brewpubs and gives you a tasting flight at each. This is a wonderful gift for the beer lover in your life.

Movie Tickets

Tickets to the cinema are always a good idea for movie watchers, particularly when you buy a pair of them or give a gift card with enough balance for two tickets and some snacks. This can be paired with the restaurant gift certificate to create a complete date night for a couple.

Tickets to an Ice Cream Parlor

This is a wonderful gift for someone with a sweet tooth. Giving a pint of delicious ice cream (give a card that says “look in the freezer”) can be a fun surprise. If you have a really interesting local ice cream shop, a gift certificate to that shop can give the recipient something to get her taste buds moving, as can a gift certificate to a chocolate or candy shop.

Sports Tickets

Tickets to a game are always a great choice for the sports fan in your life. Keep their work schedule in mind and buy compatible tickets well in advance of the event, so they can plan to go.

Tickets to an Escape Room

These are a great experience gift for people who like playing games and solving puzzles. Many cities have escape rooms, which are room-sized puzzles meant to be solved as a group, and they’re incredibly fun for the puzzle-solving and gaming crowd.

Theater Tickets

Tickets to the theater are a wonderful gift for anyone with an interest in the arts. Watching live theater can be incredibly enjoyable and, as with sporting events, tickets purchased well in advance with some thought as to their schedule can give the recipient time to plan ahead to make it to the event.

Tickets for a Winery Tour or Wine Tasting

This is a great gift for a wine lover in your life. If you’re giving a pass to a tour of a particular winery, it can be a great idea to pair that gift with a bottle of good wine from that winery, so the gift recipient can get a taste of what’s in store.

[Read: Best Hostess Gift Ideas]

Theme Park Tickets

Tickets to an amusement park are a great gift for a family with older children and teenagers. A day filled with roller coasters and Ferris wheels can be a ton of fun for an entire family.

A Massage

This is a great gift for anyone with stress in his or her life. A massage can be a wonderful escape from the stresses and pressures of daily life, leaving the recipient feeling more relaxed. This can be paired with other activities at a day spa if you really want to splurge.

Experience gifts are a wonderful choice for anyone in your life who doesn’t need more stuff. It gives them a great excuse to go do something fun and unusual and won’t take up space in their closet or pantry.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Fantastic Experience Gifts to Give originally appeared on usnews.com