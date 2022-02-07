AP Top Entertainment News at 1:28 p.m. EST

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Review: The long-delayed ‘Death on the Nile’ runs aground

Spotify CEO says canceling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad

Gun salutes mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year

New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl

Dutch police investigate abuse complaints at talent show

Germany to return ancestral remains to Hawaii from museums

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 13-19

‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

