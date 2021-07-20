Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Celebrity News » Hailey Bieber shuts down…

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy speculation

Lisa Respers France, CNN

July 20, 2021, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife captioned “Mom and Dad” his followers were like “baby, baby, baby, oh.”

But wait a minute before you start picking baby names.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was not having it and was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she wrote in the comments along with a laughing emoji.

To underscore that the black and white photo of the Biebers that the singer posted showed Mrs. Bieber in a belly baring outfit with a very flat stomach.

The couple got engaged in summer 2018 and privately married at a New York City courthouse months later.

They later married in a ceremony attended by friends and family at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

USPS plans to move ahead with mail rate hike over lawmakers' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up