FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Canada News » Canada official warns of…

Canada official warns of possible COVID resurgence ahead

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s chief public health officer is warning of a possible COVID-19 resurgence in the fall and winter.

Theresa Tam said Thursday the circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are even more transmissible and able to evade immunity than previous versions, making a rise in cases likely in coming weeks.

Tam and federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos stressed the importance of up-to-date vaccination status, noting 40% of Canadians still have not received a booster following their primary two shots, putting Canada behind other G7 countries when it comes to three doses.

“As cases go up… in some areas of Canada, getting that booster, if you haven’t had it, now would be quite important, in particular going into the fall,″ Tam said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has advised jurisdictions to prepare to offer another round of shots to people at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness, regardless of the number of booster doses they’ve already received.

Tam said new vaccines tailored to omicron are in development but have not yet been evaluated by Canada’s drug regulator. She said officials are still waiting for data on what new protection the so-called bivalent vaccines could offer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up