British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province.

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday the province is also extending the state of emergency until the same date in order to ensure emergency services have the resources they need.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when a storm known as an atmospheric river hammered parts of southern British Columbia., flooding communities, farmland and washing away roads and bridges.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the pipeline provides most of the fuel for British Columbia’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, which is now being shipped in by rail from Alberta and on barges from the United States.

Drivers have been asked to continue limiting their purchase of fuel to 30 liters per visit to a gas station.

A third storm in the last few days is forecast to move into British Columbia late Monday and Tuesday.

