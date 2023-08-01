1 killed, another injured in Chesapeake Bay boat crash

Officials in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are investigating a deadly boat crash and water rescue along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Calvert County Emergency Operations Center officials were among those who called for aid after a boat collided off Breezy Point on Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department )

The boat crash happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m., more than two miles off Breezy Point, according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments, including the nearby Anne Arundel Fire Department and North Beach’s volunteer firefighters, responded to the incident.

A North Beach boat approached the area of the collision and found two people with injuries.

Officials said one unidentified person involved in the crash was in cardiac arrest and taken to a nearby hospital. That person has since been pronounced dead.

