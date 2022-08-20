Man barricaded in his Calvert Co. home hospitalized after police return fire

A man barricaded in his bedroom was hospitalized after being shot by police in Calvert County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Officers fired at the man inside his bedroom, where he had barricaded himself after firing a weapon.

Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, is charged with first-degree assault, according to a news release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s office. Police were serving out a warrant for his arrest when they arrived at his residence around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

Garraway armed and barricaded himself inside his bedroom, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties responded to the scene, according to the news release.

They made plans to safely arrest Garraway and tried negotiating with him through the early hours of Saturday. That’s when Garraway “suddenly fired at officers,” the news release said.

Deputies opened fire and struck the man barricaded inside his bedroom.

Emergency services took Garraway to a hospital where he is in “stable condition,” and deputies were able to “safely exit” Garraway’s home, the release said.