Home » Calvert County, MD News » Man dies in Calvert…

Man dies in Calvert Co. after striking car, tree

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 1:36 PM

A man is dead in Calvert County, Maryland, after hitting another car and then striking a tree Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to a crash involving two vehicles, a 2020 Ford Transit Van and a 2016 Audi Q3, in the area of Maryland Route 260 and Rymer Way in Owings.

According to eyewitnesses, Kyle Jones, 35, was driving west and fast in his 2020 Ford Transit Van on Maryland Route 260 when he hit a 2016 Audi Q3.

Jones’ van then rode onto the median and struck a tree, deputies said. The Audi was damaged and ended up on the shoulder of the road.

Jones died at the scene.

The front-seat passenger of Jones’ van was taken to a hospital via helicopter in stable condition.

Those inside of the Audi weren’t injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or email Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

