Some 8,000 people are in the dark Tuesday night in Calvert County, Maryland.

That’s over 99% of BGE customers in the county without power.

There’s also more than 2,000 outages reported in Anne Arundel County.

BGE said a repair crew is on the way and the lights should come back on around 10:45 p.m.

No reason has been give for the cause of the outage.

WTOP has reached out to BGE for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.