3 injured after multivehicle crash in Calvert County

A multivehicle crash in Calvert County, Maryland, sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, state police said.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Hallowing Point and Adelina roads in Prince Frederick.

Maryland State Police said Richard Osborne Jr., 58, of Mechanicsville, was going westbound in a pickup truck on Hallowing Point Road when he struck the rear of a van driven by Houston Coleman, 69, of North Carolina. Coleman was getting ready to turn left from westbound Hallowing Point Road onto Adelina Road.

Coleman was then struck by a sedan driven by Irma Parks, 66, of Waldorf, after the van ended up in the eastbound lanes of Hallowing Point Road.

Osborne also continued into the eastbound lanes of Hallowing Point Road, hitting a sedan driven by Henry Farmer, 43, of Lusby. Farmer had been driving behind Parks, police said.

Coleman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Osborne and Parks were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police added.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information about Tuesday night’s crash can call the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400 and reference case number 20-MSP-34098.

