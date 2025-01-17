Herndon-based Serco is hiring hundreds of fitness experts for Army contract

Herndon, Virginia-based government contractor Serco Inc. will hire hundreds of coaches and physical fitness experts after winning a U.S. Army contract for fitness programs at Army bases across the country.

Herndon, Virginia-based government contractor Serco Inc. will hire hundreds of coaches and physical fitness experts after winning a U.S. Army contract for fitness programs at Army bases across the country.

The contract is part of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness System to support soldier readiness and performance. It’s worth $247 million if all options are exercised.

It covers support for physical and non-physical performance, such as cognitive performance, and is intended to reduce injury rates and speed rehabilitation programs.

Under the contract, Serco will provide direct training at 45 Army brigades across 15 U.S. states, including Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

During the base year of the contract, Serco will hire and deploy more than 350 certified strength and conditioning coaches and cognitive performance specialists, a number of which could grow if the contract is extended. Those job openings are posted online.

Serco is the U.S. division of U.K.-based Serco Group plc, a global contractor with $4.8 billion in annual revenue and 46,000 employees. The Herndon division’s contracts include base management and modernization and information technology work, including cybersecurity. The North American division has $1.7 billion in annual revenue and 9,000 employees, 22% of whom are military veterans.

