Virginia’s best-selling booze? Tito’s still leads the pack, but tequila is hot

Tito’s Handmade Vodka remained the best-selling spirit at Virginia’s ABC liquor stores in fiscal 2024, but tequila sales growth is outpacing vodka overall.

It is the seventh year in a row that Tito’s led Virginia ABC sales by volume, with $75 million in sales at state liquor stores. That’s $3 million more than fiscal 2023.

Tito’s sales were almost twice the second-most popular seller, Hennessy VS.

Top 10 sellers in fiscal 2024:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Hennessy VS Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Patron Silver Jim Beam Jameson Irish Lunazul Blanco Maker’s Mark Grey Goose Crown Royal

While only two of the top 10 are tequilas, it was tequila that was the fastest-growing category by cases sold for the second straight year, up 12.4% from fiscal 2023. Cordials and straight rye whiskey also posted strong annual sales gains.

Perhaps reflecting changing tastes of younger buyers, Fireball sales continued to decline, falling from 14th in 2023 to 17th 2024.

ABC stores now carry about 300 spirits distilled in Virginia, whose sales were led by Bowman Brothers Virginia Straight Bourbon, John J. Bowman Virginia Straight Bourbon, Isaac Bowman Port Finish Whiskey and Cirrus Vodka.

Virginia opened five new ABC stores in fiscal 2024, including the 400th store in Jonesville.

Top stores by sales volume were two in Virginia Beach, one in Fairfax, Short Pump and Chesapeake.

