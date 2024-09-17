National Zoo panda program gets $10M donation from David Rubenstein

Billionaire D.C. philanthropist David Rubenstein's donation takes the zoo well on its way to its $25 million campaign goal to fund its giant panda conservation program.

FILE - Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, Sept. 28, 2023. Two giant pandas are coming to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year. The zoo made the announcement Wednesday, about half a year after it sent its three pandas back to China. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP/Jose Luis Magana) FILE - Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, Sept. 28, 2023. Two giant pandas are coming to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year. The zoo made the announcement Wednesday, about half a year after it sent its three pandas back to China. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP/Jose Luis Magana) Billionaire D.C. philanthropist David Rubenstein has pledged a $10 million gift to the Smithsonian’s Campaign for Our Shared Future to support the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The donation takes the zoo well on its way to its $25 million campaign goal to fund its giant panda conservation program.

Rubenstein, co-founder of D.C.-based conglomerate The Carlyle Group, led a group of investors in buying the Baltimore Orioles earlier this year for $1.7 billion. Overall, Rubinstein has donated $22 million since 2011 to support the zoo’s panda program. He also previously donated $2 million to support the zoo’s Asian elephant research.

“David Rubenstein’s long-term support has transformed our giant panda program and, in turn, the future of this magnificent species and its native habitat,” said Brandie Smith, with the Conservation Biology Institute.

Since giant pandas first arrived at the National Zoo in 1972, they have been one of the zoo’s biggest attractions, drawing an estimated 2 million visitors a year before the zoo’s last two giant pandas left late last year.

In May, the zoo announced a new 10-year research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The Zoo will welcome a new pair of giant pandas by the end of this year, chosen to breed based on their genetics, health and temperament.

Rubenstein, with an estimated net with of $3.7 billion according to Forbes, has used much of his fortune for local philanthropic efforts, including donations to the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial renovations. He co-founded The Carlyle Group in 1987.

