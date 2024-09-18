DC has 88 ‘centi-millionaires.’ That’s not even in the top 20

There are 88 centi-millionaires in the D.C. region, according to an annual wealth report by Henley & Partners.

There are 88 centi-millionaires in the D.C. region, according to an annual wealth report by Henley & Partners. That ranks the D.C. metro 37th globally for the number of ultrarich.

Henley & Partners defines centi-millionaires as individuals with at least $100 million in liquid investable assets.

Globally, there are 29,350 centi-millionaires, dominated by cities in China and the U.S. The number of centi-millionaires has grown by 54% globally in the last 10 years.

China tops the list, with a centi-millionaire population that has expanded by 108% in the past 10 years. The number of superrich in the U.S. has grown by 81% over that same period. Centi-millionaire growth across Europe has been much slower, increasing by 26% over the past decade.

New York City has the most centi-millionaires by metro in the world, with 744. That’s followed by the San Francisco Bay Area, with 675, and Los Angeles, with 496 superrich residents. All three have topped the list for the past decade. Henley & Partners forecasts growth in those top cities will exceed 50% over the next decade.

While China leads the U.S. in centi-millionaires, the report said the U.S. remains the world’s top wealth hub, accounting for more than 30% of global investable wealth, or $67 trillion.

Following New York, the Bay Area and Los Angeles are London, Beijing Singapore Shanghai, Hong Kong and Chicago. Twelve of the top 50 cities for centi-millionaires are in the U.S.

The report notes that 60% of the world’s centi-millionaires are entrepreneurs or company owners.

Here is a link to the 2024 Centi-Millionaire report from Henley & Partners, and the ranking of the top 50 cities globally.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.