Toll Brothers plans luxury townhomes at aging, 72-year-old Chase Manor apartment site

One of the first garden-style apartment communities in Chevy Chase will be redeveloped as luxury townhomes.

(Courtesy The Chevy Chase Land Company) (Courtesy The Chevy Chase Land Company) One of the first garden-style apartment communities in Chevy Chase, Maryland, will be redeveloped as luxury townhomes.

The Chevy Chase Land Company has sold the former Chase Manor Apartments to luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers, which will redevelop the 4-acre site into a townhome community called Chevy Chase Crossing. Toll Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the planned development or its timeline.

It will include a total of 63 townhomes.

Chase Manor Apartments, east of Connecticut Avenue just off Jones Bridge Road, was completed in 1952 and was home to 67 garden-style apartments, appealing to individuals and families looking for a location near shopping and transportation. The last tenants moved out earlier this year.

“It is somewhat bittersweet to sell the site of a former 72-year-old community that holds so much history for the many locals of Chevy Chase, but with an aging infrastructure and increasing demand to live in this area, it was time to allow for its redevelopment,” said The Chevy Chase Land Company Chief Executive John Ziegenhein.

The Chevy Chase Land Company remains active in the Chevy Chase area. It codeveloped Chevy Chase Lake, anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Residences, has plans for a Phase Two Chevy Chase Lake West project across the street, and is adding new tenants to The Collection, a strip of higher-end retail and restaurants just across the D.C.-Maryland line on Wisconsin Avenue.

The company has developed about 10 million square feet of office, retail and residential projects.

Toll Brothers is an active luxury homebuilder in 24 states, including Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.