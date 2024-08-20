Marriott opens 9,000th hotel. It’s $1,200 a night

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International has opened its 9,000th hotel property with the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Florida.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Florida is Marriott International’s 9,000th hotel property. (Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort) Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort The resort, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, has nightly room rates that average $1,200. (Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort) Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort sits on 800 feet of white sand beach, and has multiple swimming pools with cabanas. (Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort) Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort There’s a 21,000-square-foot oceanfront spa and fitness center, and 34,000-square-feet of meeting and event space. (Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort) Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort There are seven dining venues, including the signature steak and seafood restaurant CW Prime, an Italian restaurant, an open-air pool grill and a tiki bar. (Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort) Courtesy St. Regis Longboat Key Resort ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The 18-acre property is on Longboat Key, off the coast of Sarasota. The 168-room property includes 26 suites with terraces, as well as 69 residences, all of which sold out in less than a year, according to Marriott.

The resort, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, has nightly room rates that average $1,200.

For that price, guests get a lot of resort. It sits on 800 feet of white sand beach, and has multiple swimming pools with cabanas. There is a 475-foot long winding river with waterfalls, and an “under the sea” lagoon wildlife reserve. The 350,000-gallon lagoon has stingrays, plus 2,800 local reef fish and tortoises. A Reef Rangers Children’s Club has educational events for kids.

There are seven dining venues, including the signature steak and seafood restaurant CW Prime, an Italian restaurant, an open-air pool grill and a tiki bar. There’s also a 21,000-square-foot oceanfront spa and fitness center, as well as 34,000-square-feet of meeting and event space.

“This is not just another hotel opening; it represents a new era in luxury travel to the Gulf Coast,” said Winfred van Workum, general manager at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort. “Longboat Key is a rare beach locale that boasts an understated elegance, unparalleled natural beauty and rich cultural heritage all in one place.”

The resort is a 20-minute drive from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The resort was developed by Florida-based Unicorp National Developments and is the largest development on the island in more than 50 years.

