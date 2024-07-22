Virginia’s unemployment rate is now lower than Maryland’s

Virginia and Maryland still have unemployment rates below the national average, but while Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady in June, the unemployment rate in Maryland ticked up.

Virginia and Maryland still have unemployment rates below the national average, but while Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady in June, the unemployment rate in Maryland ticked up and is now higher than Virginia’s for the first time in years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates moved higher in eight states last month. The national unemployment rate also rose in June to 4.1%, up from 3.6% a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate rose to 2.8% in June and was significantly higher than it was in June of 2023, when it was just 1.9%. Virginia’s unemployment rate was unchanged, at 2.7%, and up just slightly from 2.6% one year ago.

State unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

Maryland’s nonfarm payroll has increased by 29,410 jobs since last June, an annual job growth rate of less than 1%. Virginia has gained 86,800 jobs in the past year, an annual job growth rate of 2.1%.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in June at 2.0%, followed by North Dakota and Vermont, at 2.1% each.

When compared to states, D.C. had the highest June unemployment rate at 5.4%, followed by California and Nevada at 5.2% each.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in nonfarm payroll online.

