Maryland unemployment edges higher, Virginia’s jobless rate falls

Unemployment rates in Maryland and Virginia both rose modestly in March, and when compared to states, the District had the second-highest unemployment rate last month.

Unemployment rates in Maryland and Virginia both rose modestly in March, and when compared to states, the District had the second-highest unemployment rate last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s unemployment rate was 2.5% in March, up from 2.4% in February, and up significantly from the 2% unemployment rate Maryland registered a year earlier. Maryland had registered the lowest state unemployment rate in the nation for several months, before starting to rise this year.

Virginia’s March unemployment rate fell to 2.9%, from 3% in February, and matched the 2.9% unemployment rate for the state in March 2023.

The District’s unemployment rate in March was 5.2%, up from 5.1% in February and 5.0% in March 2023.

State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

California had the highest state unemployment rate last month, at 5.3%, almost 1% higher than California’s unemployment rate a year ago.

North Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in March, at 2.1% followed by Vermont at 2.2%.

Maryland’s nonfarm payroll in March was about 22,000 more than a year earlier. Virginia’s workforce gained more than 45,000 jobs compared to a year earlier.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates, and changes to civilian workforce by state online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.