Construction begins on the largest residential development in Historic Manassas

Fairfax, Virginia-based Van Metre Homes and the City of Manassas broke ground this week on what will be the largest residential community developed in the heart of Manassas.

Ashberry will include 247 residential units and will be a mix of single-family homes, town homes and condominiums.

It is being designed to be a walkable community near the Virginia Railway Express station, and it is part of Manassas’ long-term goal of creating more dense, transit-oriented developments.

Van Metre has put forward architectural designs for Ashberry that mirror what it calls “Manassas’ distinct character.”

The development site is 17.5-acres, and plans include a 1.7-acre expansion of the existing Baldwin Park, with public trails to Historic Downtown Manassas and trails along Grant Avenue, Bartow Street and Main Street.

“We are excited to partner with Van Metre Homes to bring the Ashberry community to life,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “This project is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth while preserving the unique charm of our community.”

Construction will start this summer, and first sales are expected in 2025.

