PNC Bank to spend $1B on branches, including in the DC region

PNC Bank will open a dozen new branches in the Greater Washington area. (Courtesy PNC Financial) PNC Bank will open a dozen new branches in the Greater Washington area. (Courtesy PNC Financial) Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank will invest $1 billion over the next four years to open 100 new locations and renovate more than 1,200 existing ones.

PNC has about 115 branches in the Greater Washington region, and this expansion will add 12 new branches to the market.

The first new PNC Bank will open in Forestville, Maryland, this spring. Others will open in Leisure World and Wheaton, Maryland, and in Gainesville, Virginia. Other D.C.-area branches will be announced.

“Our investment in these new branches reflects PNC’s continued commitment to the Greater Washington region,” said Jermaine Johnson, PNC regional president for Greater Washington and Virginia. “We are excited about the opportunity to be an important part of each of the communities the branches will serve.”

PNC did not identify D.C.-area branches that will be renovated, but confirmed renovations will include several locations here.

PNC opened five new D.C.-area branches last year.

The bank has also closed two dozen satellite branches inside Giant Food grocery stores in the region, among similar closings throughout its national footprint.

“Last year, the vast majority of our closures were in supermarket branches. Similar to other major banks across the country, we realized our supermarket branches weren’t effectively meeting our customers’ needs so we allocated our resources elsewhere,” PNC said in an emailed statement.

PNC has 2,300 branch locations across the country and more than 60,000 ATMs nationwide.

