Historic DC hotel nears luxury senior living conversion

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 17, 2024, 12:40 PM

Fairfax Hotel. (Courtesy Google Street View)
The Fairfax Hotel, which opened in 1927 and whose Jockey Club bar and restaurant was a favorite for celebrity and politician sightings, will reopen as luxury senior living community Inspir Embassy Row later this year.

The Fairfax Hotel closed permanently in 2021. Omega Healthcare Investors and Maplewood Senior Living acquired the property and have been converting the 174,000-square-foot, eight-story building into 174 luxury senior living apartments. Maplewood has promised award-winning chefs, spa-style wellness and A-list cultural events.

Currently, marketing material lists two restaurants, a coffee shop and rooftop lounge. Planned events include visiting authors, book signings, political debates, live performances, art classes, wine tastings and cooking demos on-site.

Maplewood has compared the property, once it opens, as akin to staying at a luxury hotel.

The senior living programming offers three levels of care, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Westport, Connecticut-based Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates more than a dozen other senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

Inspir Embassy Row will be the sister property to Maplewood’s original Inspir-branded senior living community, the Inspir Carnegie Hill, in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

