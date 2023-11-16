HITT Contracting’s new Falls Church HQ will have huge solar canopy and research hub

HITT Contracting, whose portfolio includes some of the most high-profile building and redevelopment projects in the D.C. area, will move to a new Falls Church, Virginia, headquarters in late 2026. The campus will be focused on sustainability and next-generation construction technology.

HITT will move from its longtime Falls Church headquarters at 2900 Fairview Park Drive to the new campus on Haycock Road, near the West Falls Church Metro.

Virginia Tech has leased 40,000 square feet on the ground floor for a new Coalition for Smart Construction research lab dedicated to the future of building, which will become a nationally recognized innovation hub for advancing building practices.

Virginia Tech already has a satellite campus at the site.

The six-story, 270,000-square-foot building will have a 100,000-square-foot photovoltaic solar canopy, which will generate enough energy to power the entire building. The 900-plus employees at the HQ will have access to wellness facilities, a conference center, cafe, collaboration spaces and a roof deck.

There will also be a one-acre outdoor terrace. In all, the campus will include more than 55,000 square feet of urban parks, including an interactive digital pavilion.

The headquarters was designed by D.C.-based architectural firm Gensler.

HITT will expand its research projects with the new space. Among research already underway is a newly patented, prefabricated building skin that reduces weight. HITT is pioneering the first use of the Caracol Heron AM robotic arm, installed in the U.S. for 3D printing.

HITT said only about 1% of the construction industry’s revenue is spent on research and development.

“If we’re going to overcome future challenges, we need to start now and work together across the entire industry. HITT is deeply invested in R&D and the new headquarters offers us a real opportunity to test new ideas,” said Megan Lantz, HITT’s vice president of research and development.

The headquarters will be part of a larger mixed-use development on Haycock Road by the West Falls Church Metro that HITT and Rushmark Properties are developing, which will also include residential and retail.

HITT, founded in 1937, is one of the largest general contractors in the nation, with offices in more than a dozen cities across the country.