Part retail store, part family-friendly party venue: Camp is coming to Tysons

Camp, a New York-based retailer and experiential venue for families, is opening an 11,000-square-foot venue at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

Camp, a New York-based retailer and experiential venue for families, is opening an 11,000-square-foot venue at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. (Courtesy Camp) Courtesy Camp Camp also has Camp Canteen, selling toys, clothing, and books, and has a slime creation station called The Schmutz Bar. (Courtesy Camp) Courtesy Camp Camp’s first family experience at Tysons Corner Center in early December is called La Familia Madrigal, based on the Disney movie Encanto, an hourlong event that includes magic shows. (Courtesy Camp) Courtesy Camp ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Camp, a New York-based retailer and experiential venue for families, is opening an 11,000-square-foot venue at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

Camp, with locations in eight cities, calls its venues part toy store, part party venue and part immersive theater. Its stores’ signature Magic Doors, a large pivoting wall, guides interactive family experiences that change seasonally.

The retailer’s first family experience at Tysons Corner Center in early December is called La Familia Madrigal, based on the Disney movie Encanto, an hourlong event that includes magic shows. The 5,000-square-foot experience is in collaboration with Disney, and includes singalong to songs from the movie.

Tickets are $32.

Camp also has Camp Canteen, selling toys, clothing, and books, and has a slime creation station called The Schmutz Bar. The Tysons location also has performance space for live events, and two party rooms for birthdays.

Launched in 2018, Camp’s other locations are in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.

Camp is located on the first level at Tysons Corner Center, next to the H&M store.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.