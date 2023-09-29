GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Part retail store, part family-friendly party venue: Camp is coming to Tysons

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 29, 2023, 1:01 PM

Camp, a New York-based retailer and experiential venue for families, is opening an 11,000-square-foot venue at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. (Courtesy Camp)
Camp also has Camp Canteen, selling toys, clothing, and books, and has a slime creation station called The Schmutz Bar. (Courtesy Camp)
Camp’s first family experience at Tysons Corner Center in early December is called La Familia Madrigal, based on the Disney movie Encanto, an hourlong event that includes magic shows. (Courtesy Camp)
Camp, a New York-based retailer and experiential venue for families, is opening an 11,000-square-foot venue at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

Camp, with locations in eight cities, calls its venues part toy store, part party venue and part immersive theater. Its stores’ signature Magic Doors, a large pivoting wall, guides interactive family experiences that change seasonally.

The retailer’s first family experience at Tysons Corner Center in early December is called La Familia Madrigal, based on the Disney movie Encanto, an hourlong event that includes magic shows. The 5,000-square-foot experience is in collaboration with Disney, and includes singalong to songs from the movie.

Tickets are $32.

Camp also has Camp Canteen, selling toys, clothing, and books, and has a slime creation station called The Schmutz Bar. The Tysons location also has performance space for live events, and two party rooms for birthdays.

Launched in 2018, Camp’s other locations are in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.

Camp is located on the first level at Tysons Corner Center, next to the H&M store.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

