Baltimore’s Horseshoe sees Maryland’s largest drop in gambling revenue

Overall gaming revenue from slot machines and table games at the six casinos in Maryland totaled $161.4 million in August. That’s down 4.7% from a year ago, but the declines varied by individual casino.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino generated $15.4 million in gaming revenue last month — down 10.6% from a year earlier.

MGM National Harbor had the second-largest year-over-year decline among the state’s three largest casinos, though it still generated the largest share of gaming revenue, at $68.4 million in August. That’s down 4.8% from a year ago.

Live! Casino and Hotel remains the second-largest Maryland casino in terms of gaming revenue, at $55.1 million in August. That’s down 3.1% from a year ago.

Gaming revenue was down at the state’s three other casinos as well — down 6.9% at Rocky Gap Casino, down 4.5% at Ocean Downs and down 1.2% at Hollywood Casino.

Of total August gaming revenue, contributions to the state totaled $68.1 million. That’s down 3.9% from last August, with the lion’s share of that — $49.1 million — going to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue and contributions to state programs online.