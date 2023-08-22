National park sites contributed more than $1B to DC economy last year

The memorials on the National Mall are big draws for tourists coming to D.C., but other sites managed by the National Park Service across the District also lure in tons of locals, too.

Two young visitors take in the sight of the Washington Monument. (Courtesy NPS/Victoria Stauffenberg)

That’s according to the park service’s 2022 economic impact report on visitor spending.

While Destination DC reports domestic tourists totaled 20.7 million last year, the park service estimates that more than 39.4 million people visited National Park attractions last year, when D.C.-area residents are included.

That not only includes the National Mall and Memorial Parks, but also places like Rock Creek Park, President’s Park and Anacostia Park.

The park service’s peer-reviewed visitor-spending analysis, conducted by economists at the agency, shows visitors to D.C.’s National Park attractions spent $973 million in 2022, which resulted in 9,140 jobs and a cumulative benefit to D.C.’s economy of $1.44 billion.

“Millions of people travel to Washington, D.C. each year to experience its monuments and memorials, historic landmarks and natural beauty,” said NPS National Capital Regional Director Kym Hall. “Whether people visit to have fun, learn, reflect or simply relax,” the money they spend supports jobs and contributes to D.C.’s economy, she added.

The park service counts each entry to a park facility as a visitor, meaning visitors can generate more than one visit by entering a park of facility more than once, or visiting multiple sites.

The National Mall is most often enjoyed by both visitors and locals. The park service estimates about 36% of National Mall and Memorial Mall visitors are local.

Nationwide, the park service said park visitors accounted for $23.9 billion in direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park, supporting 378,400 jobs with a cumulative U.S. economic benefit of $50.3 million.

Domestic tourism numbers in D.C. in 2022 reached 91% of pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. Tourism supported a record 84,000 jobs in D.C. last year.