Latest snapshot: MGM National Harbor ranked No. 2 casino outside of Nevada for revenue

Outside of Nevada, MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland, ranked second-highest for second quarter gaming revenue, behind Resorts World NYC in Queens.

MGM National Harbor opened in December 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon)

Commercial gaming, which includes slots and table games at casinos and legal sports wagering, totaled $16.07 billion in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023, according to the American Gaming Association.

The 8.1% increase in year-over-year growth during the second quarter marks the tenth consecutive quarter of annual growth. Coupled with the first quarter, commercial gaming totaled $32.7 billion, the strongest six months ever.

Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County ranked No. 5 among casinos outside of Nevada for second-quarter gaming revenue.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $613.5 million in second quarter gaming revenue, and $1.26 billion year-to-date, ranking No. 9 among states.

By comparison, Nevada casinos have generated $7.52 billion in gaming revenue year-to-date.

In 2022, MGM National Harbor ranked as the top performing commercial casino outside of Nevada on an annual basis, with the Baltimore-D.C. market ranked the No. 3 market for gaming revenue, behind the Las Vegas Strip and Atlantic City.

MGM National Harbor accounted for 43.12% of all gaming revenue among Maryland’s casinos last year, according to the American Gaming Association.

In addition to MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino and Resorts World NYC, the other top casinos for gaming revenue outside of Nevada during the second quarter were Encore Boston Harbor; Borgata, an MGM property in Atlantic City; and Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

